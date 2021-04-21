Daine announces first-ever live show in Melbourne

Daine has announced her first-ever live show since launching her solo music last year.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter will perform in Melbourne at Yarraville’s Kindred Studios, with special guests Darcy Baylis, L0NE and Webby.

Tickets for the one-off show, set for June 5, are on sale now via Moshtix. Daine is coming off the back of the release of her latest single ‘boys wanna txt’ featuring Ericdoa, which was co-produced by 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady and Sydney-based producer Ryan Jacob.

‘boys wanna txt’ was her first single of 2021, following a string of singles the year prior. Her debut single, ‘Picking Flowers’, was released in April 2020. Daine then came to wider attention when an unofficial “nitecore” version of her track ‘Bloody Knees’ from her Soundcloud was shared by Charli XCX, writing “if you like my music u [sic] will like this.”

After releasing a collaboration with New York-based artist ppgcasper titled ‘Crash In The Lake’, she followed that up with her second solo single ‘My Way Out’. November saw Daine release a double A-side single ‘Ascension / Angel Numbers’, which featured production by Danny L Harle and Adelaide artist Lonelyspeck.

In December 2020, she gave ‘Bloody Knees’ its official release with new production courtesy of regular collaborator Circle Pitt.