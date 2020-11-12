Daine completes A-side release with new track ‘Angel Numbers’

Emo-pop singer Daine has dropped ‘Angel Numbers’, a new track that completes her double A-side release ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’.

The new song shifts between acoustic interludes and electro-pop stylings that both give rise to Daine’s vocals.

The two tracks are brought together by an interlude entitled ‘4444’, creating a bridge between the brash ‘Ascension’ and the sultry ‘Angel Numbers’.

Watch the colourful visualiser for ‘Angel Numbers’ now:

Back in October, Daine announced the double A-side with the release of ‘Ascension’, a track which saw the artist explore a more alternative side with a meditative result.

Though production duties for ‘Ascension’ were undertaken by Adelaide producer and vocalist Lonelyspeck, Danny L Harle produced ‘Angel Numbers’.

The double A-side, dropping as a unit today (November 12), follows the Filipino-Australian artist’s moody debut single ‘Picking Flowers’, released in May.

Upon the release of ‘Picking Flowers’, NME said Daine was already “crafting songs that walk a fine line between moody, gothic pop [and] emo-rap”, calling the singer “a voice for the digital generation”.

In June Daine released a collaboration with ppgcasper, ‘Crash In The Lake’. Both songs were followed in July by the rap/emo fusion ‘My Way Out’.

September saw Charli XCX give her seal of approval to Daine, tweeting a link to the latter’s song ‘bloody knees (nitecore)’ and writing, “if you like my music u will like this”.