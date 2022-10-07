Daine announces new project ‘Shapeless’ with lead single ‘Stay Close’

After releasing a steady output of new material throughout 2022, Daine has revealed a new full-length project titled ‘Shapeless’ will arrive next month, releasing lead single ‘Stay Close’ to coincide.

Announcing the forthcoming project on Instagram yesterday (October 6), the emo-pop singer called it “the biggest embodiment of my personal growth thus far”, adding that it represented “a huge leap forward in confidence & artistic development”.

“It is testament to my transcendence of physical and social barriers – using the experiences of disability, heartache and hardship to wield magic in 3D. Shapeless is beyond form. just like you & me.”

‘Stay Close’, produced by Whethan and Hearteyes, foregrounds Daine’s emotive vocals with crunchy, distorted bass, understated guitar and trappy percussion. It arrives alongside a video directed by Charles Buxton-Leslie and filmed at a race track. Watch that below:

No release date has been set for ‘Shapeless’ yet, but when it arrives, it will follow up an incredibly prolific couple of years for Daine.

Following collaborations with Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes (‘SALT’) and 100 gecs‘ Dylan Brady (‘Boys Wanna Txt’) in 2021, their ‘Quantum Jumping’ mixtape arrived in April after being previewed with singles like ‘New Ground’, ‘Cemetery Dreams’, and ‘IDC’.

Since ‘Quantum Jumping’ arrived, Daine has released a handful of standalone singles. Those have included ‘Sleepwalking’ and ‘Dragging’ back in July and ‘Boythots’ in August.

“It’s just crazy pop music that feels angry,” Daine said of the direction of forthcoming material when speaking to NME earlier this year. “I don’t know how I did it, but I’ve made really slutty, feminine, Terror Jr-esque pop music that sounds like Deftones. I think the world’s gonna lose their minds.”