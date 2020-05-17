GAMING  

Daine shares moody debut single ‘Picking Flowers’

The Filipino-Australian is a voice for the digital generation

By Debbie Carr
Daine. CREDIT: YouTube/daine

Filipino-Australian artist Daine is only 17 years old and already crafting songs that walk a fine line between moody, gothic pop and the kind of emo-rap recently infiltrating SoundCloud and beyond.

Her debut single, ‘Picking Flowers’ is a prime example of this balance, as she combines the thoughts and fears of her so-called “disillusioned generation” with the fantasy and disassociation of online gaming.

Watch the music video for ‘Picking Flowers’ below:

The music video for ‘Picking Flowers’ sees Daine as a video game animation, exploring nature and accompanied by a deer. The characters meander along at the same pace as the song, anchored by her midwestern emo drawl.

It’s simple but places the focus on Daine’s melancholic inner monologue, reminiscing and singing “pushing back and fighting memories/I never wanted an ending like this.” Despite only clocking in at two-and-a-half minutes, she packs an emotional punch.

Speaking to The Fader about the single, Daine said “I was writing riffs in my bedroom trying to figure out what to do with myself amidst a breakup early 2019.”

“‘Picking Flowers’ is like a haunting distant memory to me, but nostalgic and special in that it was one of the first songs that I ever recorded.”

