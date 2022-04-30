Daine releases ‘Quantum Jumping’ mixtape, shares grungy music video for ‘weekends’

Melbourne alt-pop artist Daine has released her debut mixtape ‘Quantum Jumping’, marking its arrival with a music video for the lead single.

The track, ‘weekends’, has elements of early 2000s emo music, blended with a glitchy, trap-like beat and spacious reverb. Daine’s sweet vocals juxtapose the darkness of her lyrics, as she sings: “dont ever wanna fall cause i might bleed / i stay shining even tho i’m crying / he call me up like an addict cause he might be”.

Its accompanying music video is equally grungy, directed by Rory Pippan and styled by Vy Nguyen. In it, we follow Daine through various settings, from walking and riding around dark city streets, to appearing elf-like in a tree and singing in a body of water in the rain. Watch it below.

Speaking of the mixtape on her social media, Daine wrote: “3 years later ‘quantum jumping’ is finally out (in my timezone at least).”

“it’s kinda dizzying to remember that i wrote this tape when i was in highschool. Thank you @_circlepitt_ for believing in me when i was just some random kid, thank you @warnermusicaustralia and @atlanticrecords for helping me bring my teenage creative daydreams to life over the past 2 years, thank you @lonelyspeck for always adding your magic.”

“Thank you @intoitoverit for working on ‘comes and goes’ with me & @softbodyheartthrob (my bro 4L) – it feels surreal to have worked with artists who influenced the sound of this tape and i never would’ve imagined this being possible when i first started it. And thank you to my team yall know who you are, you’ve genuinely saved my life.”

The seven-tracker, ‘Quantum Jumping’, comprises a number of previously released cuts, including ‘new ground’, ‘cemetery dreams’, and ‘IDC’.

Daine has already collaborated with some international artists, including Dylan Brady from 100 Gecs, who co-produced her 2021 single ‘boys wanna txt’, featuring Ericoda. She also linked up with Oli Sykes from Bring Me The Horizon for ‘SALT’, with Sykes calling it his “FAVE COLLAB SO FAR” on social media.

Speaking to NME last year, she talked about collaborating with big names and hanging out with Charli XCX, who has previously referred to the Melbourne singer as her “protégé”.

“I think she’s a fucking genius,” Daine told NME. “She’s taught me so much about work ethic, and she’s really helped me out, so I’ll take it.”

“We met through a mutual friend at Laneway Festival in 2019, then we played mini golf in Sydney together. People think they’ve figured her out, but she’s always one step ahead. Her approach to everything is so smart – I really want to follow in her footsteps.”