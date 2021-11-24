Daine shares angsty track ‘IDC’ from upcoming mixtape

Melbourne alt-pop singer Daine has released a new single, ‘IDC’, in the lead-up to her debut mixtape’s arrival next year.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, the artist’s new track blends together a percussive beat and emo guitar lines while she sings about proving her success to those who wronged her. ‘IDC’ is accompanied by a music video, directed by Ribal Hosn, that shows Daine watching a future version of herself on a cinema screen.

Watch the clip for ‘IDC’ below:

Advertisement

‘IDC’ is the second track lifted from Daine’s forthcoming debut mixtape, ‘Quantum Jumping’, due out in April. It follows on from lead single ‘Cemetery Dreams’, a reworking of the first song the artist ever wrote.

Over the past 18 months, Daine has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists, including 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady for ‘boys wanna txt’, Danny L Harle for ‘Angel Numbers’ and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes for ‘SALT’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Daine discussed how she was still figuring out her sound in the lead-up to the release of ‘Quantum Jumping’.

“With the next few songs that I’m releasing, I wrote them when I was young but I’ve carried them with me and really refined them. They’re still in the same world as what’s come before, but I think these next few months are going to define the rest of my career,” she said in September.

Advertisement

“No-one else is making music like this. It’s this whole new wave and I’ve never heard music like it. Some people might say it’s nostalgic but to me, it’s a whole new genre.”