Daine shares Dylan Brady co-produced single ‘boys wanna txt’ featuring Ericdoa

Daine has shared ‘boys wanna txt’ featuring Ericdoa, a new single co-produced by 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady and Ryan Jacob.

Brady’s trademark glitch-pop touch is evident in a smorgasbord of bleeps and manipulated 808s, in sharp contrast to the emo tones of her singles to date.

The track arrives with a music video, directed by Oliver van der Lugt, which takes the texting life of the 18-year-old singer-songwriter into space.

Watch it below.

The new track is Daine’s first single of 2021, following a string of singles in 2020. She rose to internet stardom when an unofficial ‘nitecore’ version of her track ‘Bloody Knees’ from her Soundcloud was shared by Charli XCX, writing “if you like my music u will like this”.

In December last year, she gave ‘Bloody Knees’ its official release with crisp production courtesy of regular collaborator Circle Pitt.

She kicked off 2020 – and the Daine project – in April with the release of her debut single ‘Picking Flowers’.

After releasing a collaboration with New York-based artist ppgcasper titled ‘Crash In The Lake’, she followed that up with her second solo single ‘My Way Out’. November saw Daine complete the release of her double A-side ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’, which featured production by Danny L Harle and Australia’s own Lonelyspeck.