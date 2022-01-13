Dallas Woods announces debut mini-album, shares raging new single ‘Grime’

Dallas Woods has returned with a belting new single titled ‘Grime’, announcing with it his debut longform project.

Pairing blunt and barbed quips about how the Noongar MC is “27 years [old] with the flow of a veteran” with bassy warbles, tweaked-out pad synths and a razor-sharp 808 beat, ‘Grime’ marks a striking introduction to Woods’ new chapter.

Described as “an anthem for your brothers in arms” and drawing clear inspiration from the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Skepta and Stormzy, ‘Grime’ serves as a tribute of sorts to the titular rap subgenre.

“I have been blasting UK grime artists over the last couple of years,” Woods said in a press release, “and really getting inspired by their craft and technique. ‘Grime’ is my nod to that scene and it’s me flexing and leaning in on that style.

“I really connected with [producer] Jerome Farah in the session and pushed my self to really embody fastest rhymes and heavy hitting punch lines. I wanted to make a song that will go off live and get the crowd bouncing at the same time giving a shout out to my family and my team.”

‘Grime’ arrives today (January 14) alongside an eye-catching video directed by Johnny Yayo, in which Woods stars as a cocky MMA fighter primed to win a championship title. Take a look at it below:

Touching on the making of the ‘Grime’ video, Woods said it was “so deadly” to link up with Yayo and his production company, 76M Films. He continued: “We wanted the visual side of ‘Grime’ to match the energy of the song, so after a good brainstorm we decided to pair the cheekiness of the song (and me in general) with the UFC, basing my character off fighters I already love like Bam Bam, the Notorious ‘iykyk’ and Iceman Chuck Lidell.”

‘Grime’ comes as our first taste of Woods’ first multi-track project, a “mini-LP” titled ‘Julie’s Boy’. Named after his mother – “the legendary matriarch of their community” in the East Kimberley, Northern Territory town of Wyndham – the eight-track record is set to be released independently on March 11.

In addition to Farah’s work on ‘Grime’, the record features production by JUJO, Tentendo, Pip Norman, Willie Tafa and Andrew Burford, as well as two vocal spots from Melbourne MC Jordan Dennis. All eight tracks on the disc were mixed and mastered by Dopamine. Check out the full tracklisting below:

1. Ole Man

2. Grime

3. Colorblind

4. Vanilla Coke (ft. Jordan Dennis)

5. The Source

6. Is What It Is

7. Bob’N’Arly (ft. Jordan Dennis)

8. Moonboot Freestyle

The new project comes hot off the heels of Woods’ busy 2021, which saw him link up with Kee’ahn for the standalone single ‘Stranger’, and hit the triple j studios to cover Fat Joe’s ‘What’s Luv’ for Like A Version.