Listen to Dallas Woods’ new single ‘Heaven of My Own’ featuring Miiesha

Melbourne-via-East Kimberly rapper Dallas Woods has shared new single ‘Heaven of My Own’, which sees the Noongar artist team up with Pitjantjatjara and Torres Strait Islander R&B songwriter Miiesha.

Produced by Pip Norman (aka Countbounce), the track features some of Woods’ most vulnerable lyrics to date above a blissed-out beat strongly indebted to ’90s hip-hop, and a soaring refrain courtesy of Miiesha.

Listen to ‘Heaven of My Own’ below:

“I’ve always had too much pride when it came to being honest about my demons because I felt it was taboo for men to show emotion and ask for help, which is the furthest thing from the truth,” Woods explained in a statement.

“I just tried to channel the positive energy from all the things that I had been doing to get better physically and mentally and really ask questions of myself, which then allowed me to dig deeper into what heaven would look like to me. I’d just love people to embrace the positive energy this song creates.”

‘Heaven of My Own’ follows up Woods’ previous single ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’, which arrived back in May. He also recently appeared on Baker Boy‘s latest, ‘Better Days’, alongside Sampa the Great.