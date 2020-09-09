Dallas Woods, Nat Vazer and Ella J set to feature in third episode of The State Of Music’s INTRODUCING series

The State Of Music’s INTRODUCING series is set to air its third episode on Friday night, and Dallas Woods, Nat Vazer and Ella J‘s are this week’s featured acts.

The segment, which sees three established Australian artists introduce three up-and-coming acts, is put on by Mushroom Group in conjunction with the Victorian Government’s ‘Victoria Together’ initiative.

Episode three of the series will have Archie Roach introducing Dallas Woods, Lime Cordiale introduce Nat Vazer and Daryl Braithwaite introduce Ella J alongside Rob Amuroso.

Woods, Vazer and Ella J will all be delivering a performance as part of the penultimate episode of the series, live-streaming on at 7:30pm AEST on Friday, September 11 via Victoria Together’s Facebook, YouTube and official website.

The forthcoming instalment follows the second episode of the series, which saw Nancie Schipper, Pollyman and Kee’ahn perform and be introduced by Alex Lahey, You Am I’s Tim Rogers and Vika & Linda respectively.

All three artists have been making steady releases throughout the past few months. Dallas Woods is fresh off the back of his latest single ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold‘, while Ella J just released her latest track ‘Woman (Oh La La)’.

2020 has seen Nat Vazer, however, release her debut album ‘Is This Offensive And Loud?’.

“Naturally, your intuition will steer you towards the things you care about,” Vazer told NME Australia of the album.

“It’s put me on this path and helped me make sense of the world in a way I didn’t really think was possible. I think that ultimately leads you to absolute truth, and that’s been the biggest lesson for me after all these experiences.”