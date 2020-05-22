Dallas Woods drops new single ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’

Melbourne-via-East Kimberley artist Dallas Woods has released a new single, ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’.
The track, released today (May 22), is Woods’ first new music of 2020. It has been released with an accompanying music video, directed by Zac Harris.
Watch it below:
Woods spoke about the single’s lyrical concept in a press statement, explaining that the song deals directly with balancing ambition and humility.
“We live in a world where we’re told ‘bigger is bette,r’ and every day is a reminder of just how much we want to outdo the person next to us,” he said.
“I’ve been guilty of that, too. I wanted to be as big, if not bigger, than people who inspire or paved the way for my journey. But that goes against my morals. [I]n doing that, I realised just how much energy it takes to maintain an ego.”
Woods first began releasing music in 2018. He shared the singles ‘9 Times Out Of 10’ and ‘Hoodlum’ in June and December, respectively. A third single, ‘Chapter One,’ was released in March 2019. Woods spent most of the last three years performing alongside Baker Boy, both as a support act and as part of his live show. The two collaborated on the 2018 single ‘Black Magic.’
View this post on Instagram
You know what they say ‘If it glitters it’s gold’ OUT NOW!! Music vid premier 9am on @youtube head to the link in my bio. I’m so proud of this project thanks to everyone who was involved. MUSIC Production Jerome & Jacob Farah @jerome.farah @yaobyaob VIDEO Directed & Edited by Zac Harris @directedbyzac Cinematographer – Carl Allison @carlallison AD – Nick Kozakis @nickkozakis AC – Jesse Leaman @leamanfilms BTS/Gaffer – Logan Pereria @sleepyloogz Colorist/FX – Tim Whiting @tim.whiting Starring Dallas Woods – Himself Stig Wemyss – The Captain Kyle Bamblett- The Partner @killa.beeezzy__ Jesse Leaman – The Snitch Richard Ray Jones – The Scumbag Michael Stojanovic – The Henchman #dallaswoods #aussiehiphop #thekimberley #newmusic #newhiphop #melbournehiphop #indigenous #newyorkhiphop #blackmagic #cliffcountry #bakerboy #rapper #hiphopdancer #melbourneguy #newmusic #realhiphop #triplej #youngtalent #redbullau #nycity #thenimas #triplejunearthed #newmusicfriday