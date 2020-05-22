Dallas Woods drops new single ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’

Melbourne-via-East Kimberley artist Dallas Woods has released a new single, ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’.

The track, released today (May 22), is Woods’ first new music of 2020. It has been released with an accompanying music video, directed by Zac Harris.

Woods spoke about the single’s lyrical concept in a press statement, explaining that the song deals directly with balancing ambition and humility.

“We live in a world where we’re told ‘bigger is bette,r’ and every day is a reminder of just how much we want to outdo the person next to us,” he said.

“I’ve been guilty of that, too. I wanted to be as big, if not bigger, than people who inspire or paved the way for my journey. But that goes against my morals. [I]n doing that, I realised just how much energy it takes to maintain an ego.”

Woods first began releasing music in 2018. He shared the singles ‘9 Times Out Of 10’ and ‘Hoodlum’ in June and December, respectively. A third single, ‘Chapter One,’ was released in March 2019. Woods spent most of the last three years performing alongside Baker Boy, both as a support act and as part of his live show. The two collaborated on the 2018 single ‘Black Magic.’