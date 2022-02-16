Dallas Woods offers powerful bars and bold production on new single ‘RASTA’

Dallas Woods has shared the second preview of his forthcoming ‘Julie’s Boy’ project: a thumping, bass-heavy new single titled ‘RASTA’.

Flourished with chopped-up horn samples and subtle touches of dry, sun-kissed reggae guitars, the tune sees Woods step into a bold new direction, upping the ante with both the track’s explosive musicality (steered by producers Pip Normal and Tobiah Fahkri) and his own headstrong bars.

Have a listen to ‘RASTA’ below:

In a press release, Woods described ‘RASTA’ as “whatever you want it to be”, noting: “No component of the song was put together to compliment another part, but I feel like they do and that for me is the beauty of the track. I feel it has something for everyone – you like bars? You got it. Crazy production? You got it. Genre mixes? You got it. I want this to be a blank canvas for the imagination, let the track paint as it goes.”

‘RASTA’ rides hot on the heels of Woods’ previous single ‘Grime’, released last month alongside the announcement of ‘Julie’s Boy’. Named after his mother – “the legendary matriarch of their community” in the East Kimberley, Northern Territory town of Wyndham – the eight-track record is set to be released independently on March 11.

Woods will launch the new project live with a six-date national tour, set to kick off in Brisbane on Friday April 1. From there, he’ll roll through Sydney, Perth, Kununurra and Castlemaine, before wrapping the stint up in Melbourne on Saturday April 23. Full details on the run can be found below, with tickets on sale from Woods’ tix.to page.

Dallas Woods’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Brisbane, O’Skulligans (w/ Kayla Truth and Sanchan)

Saturday 2 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory Gallery Bar (w/ Dobbie and VV)

Friday 8 – Perth, The Aardvark (w/ Yazza and Ngarlie)

Saturday 9 – Kununurra, Hotel Kununurra (w/ Roadworks)

Friday 22 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, The Tote Upstairs (w/ Yung Shogun)