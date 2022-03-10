Dallas Woods shares music video for retro-rap single ‘Moonboot Freestyle’

Dallas Woods has shared the official music video for ‘Moonboot Freestyle’, the featured single from his new debut project, ‘Julie’s Boy’.

Out today (March 11), the funk-rap offering oozes old-school ’80s vibes and sees Woods in its accompanying clip embracing another of his passions – dance. Hazy monochrome frames focus on the freestyle moves of Woods and friends, interjected by shots of Woods rapping to the camera.

Watch it below:

The new track and its video dropped to coincide with the release of Woods’ new “mini album”, ‘Julie’s Boy’. The nine-track offering features Woods’ previously released singles, ‘Grime’ and ‘RASTA’, with the latter arriving alongside news of Woods’ national tour, kicking off next month in Brisbane.

In a feature interview with NME, Woods explained that his self-released debut is a tribute to his mother, a single parent whom he described as a pillar in his East Kimberley hometown.

Elsewhere in the interview, he talked about the music he was exposed to growing up, naming Archie Roach and the Warumpi Band among some of his strongest musical memories. He was also a fan of ’90s rap, which he hid from his mum, saying: “I come from a very Christian household, so hip-hop wasn’t allowed in my house – in that sense of gangsta rap.”