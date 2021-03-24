Dallas Woods shares new single ‘Stranger’ featuring Kee’ahn

Dallas Woods has returned with ‘Stranger’, a new single featuring Kee’ahn and production from Kingswood guitarist Alex Laska.

The track is a simple paean to being authentic to one’s self, with Kee’ahn singing on the hook about the dangers of not doing so (“There’s a stranger in the mirror posing…my skin don’t feel like home no more“).

In a press statement, Woods echoed the chorus’ sentiment.“We are all in charge of our future and allowing yourself to be influenced by a lifestyle glorified by Hollywood and tokenism in music really hit home,” he said.

“I was trying to be a big dog once but I soon realised there’s nothing to be gained by trying to be someone you’re not. I try to acknowledge the struggle in my story because I wouldn’t be who I am without it. It’s important to be authentic, you really are your own super power.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘Stranger’ below.

‘Stranger’ is Woods’ first single for 2021, and follows the release of ‘If It Glitters It’s Gold’, ‘Heaven Of My Own’ featuring Miiesha and the collaboration with Baker Boy and Sampa The Great, ‘Better Days’.

Woods co-wrote Baker Boy’s latest single, ‘Ride’, also released today.