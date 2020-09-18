Dami Im shares anthemic new single ‘Paper Dragon’

Dami Im has shared her latest single ‘Paper Dragon’, her first release under new label ABC Music.

The track was originally intended to be Im’s entry for Eurovision 2021. Its release coincides with what the singer describes as a need for “something fun and colourful and happy.” Listen below.

“It has been hard for so many people during Covid, including myself, to stay creative and positive,” she said in a press statement. “I guess I wanted to release a song that’s hopeful and a bit of fun, and also as a way to express myself through lyrics that declare, ‘I am strong and I’ve always been strong.’”

The release of ‘Paper Dragon’ is accompanied by a music video, created remotely by director Stefano Bertelli. The song was produced by Konstantin Kersting, who is known for his work with Tones and I, Mallrat, and The Jungle Giants, and co-written with Sydney singer-songwriter ELKI.

Im will perform the new track across Queensland in September and October, with shows in Brisbane, Ipswich, Cairns, and Maroochydore. See the full list of tour dates below.

Eurovision 2020 was cancelled in March for the first time in 64 years. In a statement, the event organisers said they will “continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.”

Earlier this year, a one-off BBC TV special saw ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’ voted as the UK’s favourite Eurovision song of all time. The singing contest attracts an audience of almost 200 million people each year.

Dami Im will play:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 25 — The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday 26 — Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich

OCTOBER

Friday 9 — Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Sunday 18 — Solbar, Maroochydore