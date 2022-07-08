Damian Lewis unveils live dates and details news of debut solo album

Actor Damian Lewis has unveiled details of two new live dates and news of his debut solo album.

The Homeland actor will play an intimate warm-up date at London’s Omeara on August 4 before making an appearance at Wilderness Festival in Oxford on August 7.

He also announced that he will be releasing a debut album in 2023.

Ahead of his live dates, Lewis said: “I’m looking forward to getting out there and

playing the songs I’ve written and been recording for my debut album. Be good to be

back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand.”

While predominately known for his acting work, Lewis has played classical guitar since he was 13. He busked through London in his early twenties and continued to make music as a hobby alongside his acting work in films such as Billions.

A statement aded: “Meeting with various London-based musicians, including Giocomo Smith, Lewis wrote songs and found himself in the recording studio cutting the tracks that will be released on his as-yet-untitled debut album in the New Year.”

Tickets for his show at Omeara are on sale now here.

Earlier this year Lewis paid tribute to late wife Helen McCrory during a poetry event in her memory at the National Theatre (January 25).

McCrory, who died aged 52 from cancer in April last year, was commemorated at the show called A Poet For Every Day Of The Year, based on poet Allie Esiri’s anthology book of the same name.

During the show, which featured readings from McCrory’s colleagues and friends Simon Russell Beale, Lesley Sharpe and Fay Ripley, Lewis spoke publicly about the loss of his wife, with their two children in the audience.

“This evening is dedicated to her and it’s perfect, because Helen loved the National Theatre. One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen,” Lewis said.

He went onto close the show by reading a verse from Irish poet Derek Mahon’s ‘Everything Is Going To Be All Right’.

Two days after McCrory’s death, Lewis paid tribute in the Sunday Times, writing: “She has exhorted us to be courageous and not afraid. As she repeatedly said to the children: ‘Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.’”