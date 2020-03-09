Damien Rice covers Sia's 'Chandelier' for 'Songs For Australia' album

Damien Rice has released a melancholic cover of Sia’s 2014 pop smash hit, ‘Chandelier’, as part of the ‘Songs For Australia’ benefit album. Listen to it below.

The album, which is compiled by Julia Stone, features covers of songs originally sung by Australian artists to help support various charities and foundations committed to bushfire relief.

Rice’s cover is just the latest to drop ahead of the album’s release on Friday, March 13. ‘Chandelier’ follows The National’s rendition of INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, Dermot Kennedy doing Matt Corby’s ‘Resolution’ and Dope Lemon’s cover of The Go-Betweens’ ‘Streets Of Your Town’. Stone herself covered Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’, which she performed live for the first time at the Down To Earth bushfire concert last month.

Check out Rice’s cover of ‘Chandelier’ here.

In an earlier press statement, Stone said that ‘Songs For Australia’ initially stemmed from a one-off recording session, but the singer ended up curating the entire project by asking fellow musicians with to contribute. “I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting,” she said.

“I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Proceeds from ‘Songs For Australia’ will be donated to six organisations: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders For Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW Rural Fire Service.