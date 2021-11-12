Damon Albarn confirms Gorillaz film is in the works at Netflix

Damon Albarn has confirmed that a feature-length Gorrilaz film is in the works at Netflix.

The frontman announced in October 2020 that a “kind of abstract” animated movie based on the cartoon band was in progress. “We are supposed to be making a film while we’re doing season two [of ‘Song Machine’],” he explained at the time.

Albarn said that the band had “signed contracts” and started writing scripts. “I see a lot of people doing animated videos these days but I don’t think they really touch the quality of ours,” he added. “We’re more in the world of Studio Ghibli.”

During an interview with Apple Music about his new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, Albarn said: “I’m at Netflix because we’re making a full-length Gorillaz film with Netflix.

“Yeah, we’re having a writing session in Malibu this afternoon. It’s really exciting to do that. It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. It’s been through so many incarnations…this Gorillaz doing a movie. Honestly.

“But Netflix, I don’t know. I mean, apart from them kind of running this city now, I mean – it’s just extraordinary to see how ubiquitous they are now. Yeah. They just seem like they’re a good creative team, you know?”

He added: “But I can’t say anything more about it, obviously, because… No, no, no.”

Gorillaz released their most recent album, the star-studded ‘Song Machine: Season One’, in October 2020. Back in August, they surprise-released the ‘Meanwhile’ EP in celebration of Notting Hill Carnival.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz announced a Song Machine Live cinema release as well as a 20th anniversary edition of their debut album. The special show was live-streamed from the band’s Kong Studios HQ in December 2020.