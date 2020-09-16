Damon Albarn has said he’s up for the prospect of playing more shows with Blur in the future.

The Britpop icons last hit the road in support of 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip’ – with their final show coming at Abu Dhabi’s Grand Prix in November 2015.

It was followed by a brief reunion last year at Damon Albarn’s Africa Express show in East London, which saw them performing ‘Clover Over Dover’ for the first time, alongside ‘Song 2’ and ‘Tender’.

Advertisement

While further gigs are yet to materialise, Albarn told MusicWeek that he’s up for the prospect of reuniting with his bandmates once more.

When asked if Blur have played their final show, he replied: “I really hope not. I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

The update comes after the band marked the 25th anniversary of ‘Parklife’ in 2019 by releasing a range of vintage merchandise and a previously unreleased ‘Live At the BBC’ session.

Albarn is currently occupied with Gorillaz, after the cartoon band announced their star-studded ‘Song Machine‘ album – including collaborations with the likes of Elton John, St. Vincent, Beck and The Cure‘s Robert Smith.