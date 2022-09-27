Damon Albarn says he’ll collaborate with Billie Eilish at some point

Damon Albarn has spoken about the possibility of working with Billie Eilish in the future.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman joined the pop star onstage during her headline set at Coachella 2022 in April to perform joint renditions of ‘Feel Good Inc’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, and what art could be, and what creation could be,” Eilish told the audience.

“My first favourite band ever was The Good, The Bad and the Queen when I was six and Blur changed the world and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Prior to that team-up, Albarn hailed Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas as “really interesting songwriter[s]” in an interview with the LA Times. He praised the singer’s “minor and odd” sound, adding: “I think she’s exceptional.”

Speaking to Apple Music 1 today (September 27), Albarn was asked whether a studio-based project with Eilish could happen at some point.

“Yeah, it will. Yeah,” he replied. “I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules.”

As for the sound of the potential joint track, Albarn told the station: “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”

Albarn also reiterated his admiration for Eilish’s work. “Oh, she’s wonderful,” he said. “I love her. I only became aware of her really through her music.”

Meanwhile, Gorillaz’ upcoming new album ‘Cracker Island’ will boast guest spots from acts including Tame Impala, Thundercat, Beck and Stevie Nicks.

The latter artist, who’s set to appear on the song ‘Oil’, recently spoke about her experience of becoming “an honorary Gorilla”. “I can’t wait till it comes out because I’m so proud of it,” Nicks said.

Gorillaz are due to release ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here).