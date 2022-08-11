Dan Sultan, Briggs and Kee’ahn lead 2022 line-up for Treaty Day Out 

Dan Sultan, Briggs and Kee’ahn lead the line-up for this year’s edition of Treaty Day Out.

The festival will be held at Victoria’s Bendigo Showgrounds on Dja Dja Wurrung Country on October 1. In addition to Sultan, Briggs and Kee’ahn, Treaty Day Out boasts a lineup of entirely First Nations artists, featuring performances from the likes of No Fixed Address, Marlon X Rulla and Scott Darlow, among others.

Rounded out by additional line-up acts Nooky, Madi Colville Walker and Bumpy, the festival will be hosted by the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, an elected body which represents Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the state’s Treaty process.

Speaking of the event, which will also host an array of cultural activities and food amenities, Amy Rust of First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria said that Treaty Day Out “is a way for us to share our culture and to invite Victorians on the Treaty Journey with us.”

“The work we’re doing is monumental, but this is an opportunity to come together, reflect on how far we’ve come and to have fun with mob. Our culture, our music, is deadly and we want to share that and to celebrate it all,” Rust said.

Tickets to Treaty Day Out are free for First Nations people who are involved with the Assembly, and are otherwise available for purchase. Tickets will be released tomorrow (August 12) at 10am via the festival’s website here.

The lineup announcement comes amid a slew of additional First Nations outreach projects enacted by Sultan and Briggs. Last month, Sultan teamed up with guitar manufacturer Fender to auction off NAIDOC Week-themed guitars, the proceeds of which went towards First Nations organisation, ​​Children’s Ground.

Meanwhile, Briggs last month announced the launch of Barpirdhila, a grant program established to ​assist First Nations artists impacted by COVID-19. Speaking of the project, which awards grants of up to $10,000 to those First Nations artists who are actively working on a forthcoming music project, Briggs said it “is intended for artists who need that little push to get their project off the ground.”

“A little bit of a hand can mean the difference between the world receiving a new voice and point of view or not.”