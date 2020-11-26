Indecent assault charge against Dan Sultan dropped

An indecent assault charge made against Dan Sultan has been dropped following a court hearing.

The Age reported that during an online Melbourne court hearing today (November 26), prosecutor Stephen Payne pronounced the charge withdrawn after receiving a document mid-hearing. Sultan reportedly was not present during the stream.

Sultan was formally charged in February, leading him to cancel all upcoming shows at the time.

The alleged assault took place in a party in Melbourne’s Brunswick circa 2008, when Sultan was 25 years old. Sultan’s barrister stated the musician’s intention to plead not guilty when Sultan first appeared in court in March.

Sultan has not given a public statement on the matter, nor shared anything related to the charge on his social media.

His most recent public appearance was on ABC’s The Sound earlier this month as part of NAIDOC Week, performing alongside Midnight Oil. Sultan had appeared as a guest vocalist on The Oils’ latest release ‘The Makarrata Project’, singing on the track ‘Gadigal Land’ alongside Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie.

Prior to that, Sultan’s most recent endeavours were as a children’s entertainer. He released the children’s album ‘Nali and Friends’ in April 2019, which won Best Children’s Album at that year’s ARIA Awards. This was followed by his first children’s book, Nali, in December 2019.

Outside of children’s music, Sultan contributed a cover of Nick Cave’s ‘Into My Arms’ to Julia Stone’s bushfire relief compilation ‘Songs For Australia’ in early 2020. Last year, he also collaborated with Paul Kelly on the song ‘Every Day My Mother’s Voice’, which featured in the Adam Goodes documentary The Final Quarter.