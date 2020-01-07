Sydney Festival will host a special bushfire appeal concert at The Metro Theatre this Saturday (January 11), featuring a lineup of Aussie acts like Dan Sultan, the Regurgitator and more.

The annual arts and culture festival announced the addition to its month-long programme yesterday (January 6). Polish Club, Custard, Art vs Science and The Neptune Power Federation are also expected to play the one-day-only show.

All the profits received from ticket sales will be donated to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES to provide support for people in bushfire evacuation centres as well as wildlife in New South Wales and Victoria. SydFest 2020 organisers also said that “all artists, crew, venue and suppliers are volunteering their services for the event”.

Tickets are priced between $50 to $60, and are on sale now. For more event info, check here.

Other benefit concerts happening this month include Tones And I’s recently announced charity show, Hockey Dad’s fundraising gig in Wollongong and the City Loves Country in Sydney by Hermitude, Hoodzy, Horrorshow and more.

Elsewhere, international celebrities like Selena Gomez, Pink and more have shown their support for Australia by making donations to various local charities. Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced yesterday that she will auction off her Golden Globes suit to fundraise for bushfire relief.