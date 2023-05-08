Dan Sultan announces new self-titled album

Melbourne singer-songwriter Dan Sultan has announced his fifth studio album, the self-titled ‘Dan Sultan’.

Sultan announced the upcoming record last week, alongside the release of a new single ‘Wait In Love’, and a live performance of the track. ‘Dan Sultan’ is set to be released on August 18 via Liberation Records. Pre-order ‘Dan Sultan’ here.

Find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Sultan said of the upcoming record: “I’m very proud of my record and I know that I’ve made something beautiful that represents myself in all ways. It has fulfilled me and I’m happier and stronger in my work than I’ve ever been. It’s a wonderful thing to feel so peaceful and powerful within my artistry and it’s holistically permeated into every aspect of my life.”

Watch Dan Sultan’s live performance of his new single, ‘Wait In Love’, below.

Speaking on ‘Wait In Love’ via a press statement, Sultan said: “Wait in Love was one of the first songs I wrote for my record and it helped set the benchmark and tone for the rest of the writing and general approach from then on. It’s one my favourite songs and feels like I’ve known it forever. It’s about when I decided to get sober and the circumstances around it.”

“From the press coverage at the time to the love and support I received from my loved ones and especially my then girlfriend and now wife, Bron. It’s a love song to ourselves and our beautiful future together. Our first baby arrived pretty much a year later to the day. I love Wait in Love and I’m proud to have written it for us.”

‘Dan Sultan’ will also include the previously released singles ‘Story’ and ‘Won’t Give You That’. Other yet-to-be-released songs from the album include ‘Fortress’ featuring Julia Stone, ‘Chance To Lose Control’ and ‘Undreamt Shorts’.

The tracklist for ‘Dan Sultan’ is:

1. ‘Story ’

2. ‘Won’t Give You That ’

3. ‘Wait In Love’

4. ‘Ringing In My Ears’

5. ‘Fortress’ (feat. Julia Stone)

6. ‘Chance To Lose Control’

7. ‘Rise Up’

8. ‘Saint Nor Sinner’

9. ‘Undreamt Shores’

10. ‘Lashings’

Dan Sultan’s last original album came in the form of 2017’s ‘Killer’, which featured the songs ‘Cul-de-sac’, ‘Magnetic’, and ‘Fire Under Foot’. In March 2019, he released ‘Aviary Takes’, which saw Sultan recording acoustic and piano versions of his most celebrated tracks from his four studio albums to date, as well as three cover-versions.