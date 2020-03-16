Dan Sultan will plead not guilty to indecent assault charge

Singer-songwriter Dan Sultan will stand before court next month to fight an indecent assault charge.

The 36-year-old will plead not guilty to the charge, which stems from a party in Melbourne’s Brunswick on September 27, 2008. He will return to court on April 16 to contest the charge.

The accusation came to light late last year, after being processed by Victorian Police’s Fawkner Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

The incident in question was allegedly in circumstances where “he knew the other person was not or might not be consenting,” according to change sheets, per The Australian.

Barrister Ruth Shann, who is representing Sultan, was initially against the release of details of the singer’s charges, saying that there would be no “surrounding context” to the situation, according to ABC. She later agreed to release them, albeit with personal information redacted.

However, Magistrate Fiona Hayes has declined to release a summary of the charge, per the Brisbane Times.

Back in February, Sultan cancelled all upcoming shows and festival appearances, including Perth Festival, as a result of impending court proceedings.

Last year, the acclaimed singer-songwriter won an ARIA award for Best Children’s Album. He had previously won Best Male Artist and Best Blues and Roots in 2010 for his solo material.

Sultan has declined any further comment to the media.