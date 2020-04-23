Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ becomes most streamed song on Spotify by a female artist

Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ has become the most streamed song on Spotify by a female artist, with over 1.4billion streams.

The news, revealed exclusively by The Music yesterday, sees the singer-songwriter surpass the previous record-holder: Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’. Tones’ record places her hit as the eighth most streamed song of all time, trailing the likes of Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’, The Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’ and Drake’s ‘One Dance’.

The number one spot is still firmly held by Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, which has 2.4billion streams. The next most streamed Australian artist’s song, female or otherwise, is Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, with 1.1billion streams.

Across all platforms, ‘Dance Monkey’ has reached over 7billion streams. Lemon Tree Music and Artists Only, Tones’ worldwide management, told The Music it was a “monumental achievement”.

“Seeing Tones surpass seven billion global streams of ‘Dance Monkey’ within 12 months since release is a monumental achievement and we are incredibly proud of her,” they said.

“The management team are very excited for what’s to come this year and can’t wait for the world to hear the songs Tones has written.”

Tones is nominated for four awards at the upcoming 2020 APRA Awards, which will be live-streamed on May 26, including Most Performed Australian Work, Most Performed Pop Work, Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year and Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year.