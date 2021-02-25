Dancing is back in South Australia and NSW in latest restrictions rollback

Dancing will be allowed in South Australia and NSW from Friday (February 26) following the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in each respective state.

South Australian venues with a capacity of 200-1000 people will allow dancing to take place on a designated dance floor, for up to 50 people at a time. Those with capacities exceeding 1000 will still be subject to restrictions on dancing.

NSW’s dancing freedom is somewhat more muted, allowed only at weddings with 30 people at a time on the dancefloor. When asked if indoor venues would follow suit soon, Premier Gladys Berijiklian said “not yet”.

Advertisement

The South Australian move comes during Adelaide’s busy summer festival season, following a petition to reinstate dancing at music venues across the state with more than 10,000 signatures.

“[The change] does not allow a large nightclub to be operating in the way that people have experienced those sorts of venues in the past. That really is the danger — it’s not dancing itself that is the problem,” SA’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said at a press conference yesterday (February 24).

“If I stood here and did a bit of dancing, I’m at no more risk to you than standing here and talking. It’s when you get a large number of people in a poorly-ventilated, small room and they are all dancing together — particularly disinhibited with alcohol — then we know this is the set-up for superspreading.”