Danger Mouse & Black Thought have shared the official video for their latest collaborative single, ‘Strangers’ – check it out below.

The song – featuring contributions from A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels – appears on the pair’s new joint studio album ‘Cheat Codes’, which came out today (August 12) via BMG.

To coincide with the record’s arrival, Danger Mouse & Black Thought have also posted a black-and-white official video for ‘Strangers’ that was shot in an iPhone-style vertical orientation.

Advertisement

The dizzying, lo-fi clip sees Killer Mike, El-P, Rocky and Black Thought deliver their respective parts as they film themselves in various locations. Numerous other shots are rapidly interspersed with the performances.

Tune in here:

The ‘Strangers’ single dropped earlier this week. In a statement, Run The Jewels said: “We were honoured to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger.”

It followed on from Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s recent tracks ‘No Gold Teeth’, ‘Because’ (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge) and the Michael Kiwanuka-assisted ‘Aquamarine’.

The duo first began working on ‘Cheat Codes’ back in 2006, but the project remained largely in limbo until late 2017, when they picked up the recording process at Danger Mouse’s New York apartment.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME earlier this month, the pair explained how they’d gradually established a rich working relationship with one another. “Over time we’ve become really efficient, we’ve learned the ways in which we’re able to best complement each other,” Black Thought said.

In a four-star review of ‘Cheat Codes’, NME said that “though the record constantly delights, it rarely surprises”, adding: “It seems a little churlish, however, to criticise two greats for simply living up to their own high standards. ‘Cheat Codes’ is brilliant, but was there ever any doubt?”