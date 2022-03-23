Daniel Johns launches philanthropic endeavour, FutureNeverFund

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has announced the launch of a new philanthropic endeavour, a charity supporting people and animals, called the FutureNeverFund.

In a letter to fans, Johns wrote that the foundation will exist “to help people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention.”

“I recognise that I’m in a very privileged position to use my platform to help raise funds and awareness for a number of inspiring groups doing extraordinary things around the world,” Johns continued.

Johns has selected four charities, who will receive an equal share of money raised through the FutureNerverFund. Though he hasn’t named the organisations, Johns says the first four charities will focus on improving the lives of “disadvantaged First Nations communities, building diversity in the Australian arts and continuing [Johns’] passion for the animal welfare sector”.

Johns has kicked the fund off with a $20,000 donation, and says contributions will be “supercharged” by additional merch drops and exclusive fundraising events and auctions.

Johns continued: “After 12 months, as the Fund grows we will look to broaden the scope and investigate incorporating more charities as a beneficiary of FutureNeverFund. I’d love for you to help contribute in whatever way you feel comfortable and I’ll be sharing ways you can be part of the mission as we roll this out.”

Read Johns’ full post below.

Notably, the new endeavour shares its name with Johns’ forthcoming solo album, ‘Future Never’, which he announced in December. The album is set to arrive on April 22 – having been postponed so Johns could include a collaborative track with orchestral pop icon Van Dyke Parks – through Johns’ own label via BMG. It will mark his second solo album, following 2015’s ‘Talk’.

Johns explained to fans in a letter at the time: “FutureNever is a place where your past and present collide – in the FutureNever the quantum of your past experiences become your superpower.”

Johns’ album announced followed the release of a five-part Spotify podcast, dubbed Who Is Daniel Johns? that looked at the artist’s rise to fame with Silverchair, as well as his struggles with mental health and fame following Silverchair’s disbandment.

Thanking fans for tuning into the podcast, Johns wrote in a letter: “I didn’t know that I needed that experience, but I did. The reception around the world has inspired me and I’m not anxious about what comes next anymore, I’m ready for ‘FutureNever’.”