Daniel Johns receives $470k from News Corp following brothel story

Silverchair’s Daniel Johns has received $470,000 in compensation from News Corp over a 2019 story. In August 2019, The Sunday Telegraph alleged that Johns frequented Sydney brothel, The Kastle.

However, both Johns and the venue’s proprietor denied that he had ever attended the venue. The Sydney Morning Herald reported over the weekend (May 9) that the settlement covered Johns’ $300,000 legal bills, and included $170,000 in additional compensation.

On August 11, 2019, The Sunday Telegraph’s front-page story featured the headline “King Of The Kastle”. The article depicted a dishevelled Johns, with the caption: “rocker Daniel Johns swaggers out of a notorious bondage dungeon after a two-week bender”.

Daniel Johns launched legal action against News Corp in August last year. The Silverchair frontman argued that the story was “hurtful, humiliating, and damaging to me and my family”. NME Australia reported last week (May 4) that The Sunday Telegraph issued an apology to Johns earlier in May.

“The story was wrong. Mr Johns was not leaving the brothel and The Sunday Telegraph accepts he has never been there at any other time,” the paper’s apology read.

Daniel Johns has not yet commented publicly about the settlement. However, upon the publication of News Corp’s apology, he released a brief statement on social media.

“Now back to the music,” he wrote.