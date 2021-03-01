Daniel Kaluuya quoted Nipsey Hussle in his Golden Globes acceptance speech

Daniel Kaluuya quoted the late Nipsey Hussle at last night’s Golden Globes Awards while delivering an acceptance speech that was initially marred by technical issues.

Kaluuya won the first award of the largely virtual ceremony, scooping Best Supporting Actor for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in the acclaimed Judas And The Black Messiah.

But as the first recipient, it was up to Kaluuya to work out the small technical hitches – including starting his speech on mute. It meant that the Globes nearly cut away from his speech before the issue was eventually revolved.

“You did me dirty!” Kaluuya subsequently joked once the audio was corrected.

Once the technical hitches were sorted, Kaluuya delivered an inspiring address that saw him borrow a quote from the late Hussle.

“I gave everything,” Kaluuya explained of his role. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, we’re here to give until we’re empty.”

Daniel Kaluuya quoted Nip in his acceptance speech 🏁 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/k13E7kkc8c — Complex (@Complex) March 1, 2021

He went on: “I couldn’t give it to a more noble man — that’s Chairman Fred Hampton — and I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he fought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved.

“He taught me about myself, made me grow as a man and I appreciate it with all my heart. And I hope people — there’s a lot of information about how he died, but I hope you people out there will grow and learn about how incredibly he lived. Thank you so much for this honour.”

Hussle, who was shot dead in 2019, was recently revealed to have been working on two more albums before his untimely passing back in March of 2019.

Other big winners at last night’s awards included Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, which scooped two prizes. You can find all the winners here.