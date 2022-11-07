Father of Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is releasing a compilation of his own music

Daniel Vangarde (born Daniel Bangalter) has announced a double compilation album of his music made between 1971 and 1984.

Vangarde, who is the father of Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter, was a prolific songwriter and producer throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. ‘The Vaults Of Zagora Records Mastermind (1971-1984)’ marks the first time the musician has compiled all of his material into a single release.

The double double vinyl LP, CD and digital release will drop on November 25 via Because Music.

Vangarde’s notable releases include co-writing and producing hits such as ‘D.I.S.C.O.’ (recorded by Ottawan), ‘Cuba’ by The Gibson Brothers, and ‘Aie a Mwana’ by Black Blood (later recorded by Bananarama).

‘The Vaults Of Zagora Records Mastermind (1971-1984)’ tracklist:

Side A

01. Starbow – ‘Voyager II’ (12” version)

02. The Electronic System – ‘Moog Jealousy’

03. Daniel Vangarde – ‘La Poursuite’

04. Who’s Who – ‘Dancin’ Machine’

05. Starbow – ‘Intersidereal Message’ (12” version)

Side B

01. Soul Iberica Band – ‘I’m looking For Jeremy’

02. La Boca – ‘Laugh’ (The Longest Laugh In The Disco History)

03. The Lovelets – ‘Midemman’ (Theme For Midem ‘74)

04. Yamasuki – ‘Kono Samourai’

05. Amii Stewart – ‘Rocky Woman’ (12” version)

Side C

01. Who’s Who – ‘Palace Palace’ (12” version)

02. The Great Disco Bouzouki Band – ‘Greek Girls’

03. Vicky Edimo – ‘Let Me Love You Tonight’

04. The Gibson Brothers – ‘Come To America’ (Instrumental Disco Version)

05. Black Blood – ‘A.I.E.’ (A Mwana)

Side D

01. La Compagnie Créole – ‘Le Nuit Des Requins’

02. Ottawan – ‘Qui Va Garder Mon Crocodile Cet Été?’ (Extended)

03. Rocky & Vandella – ‘Dès Que T’as Dit Disco T’as Tout Dit’ (Extended)

04. François Patrice – ‘La Contrat’

05. Daniel Vangarde – ‘Une Comète Va Rectontrer La Terre’

The compilation album’s title references the name of the record label Vangarde founded, called Zagora, in 1975.

Vangarde released music under various monikers including Who’s Who, the music of which is also featured on the forthcoming compilation.

Meanwhile, last year Daft Punk announced that they were splitting up after 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered to be one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’ which features footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

The clip sees the duo — Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — walking in the desert wearing their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets.

Since news of their split emerged, the duo have launched an official TikTok account.

TikTok users are now able to access music from the band’s back catalogue for use in their videos. The group have retained the rights to their material since the 1990s.