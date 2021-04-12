Danny Elfman announces ‘Big Mess’, his first new solo album in 37 years

Danny Elfman has announced ‘Big Mess’, his first new solo album in 37 years – you can listen to Elfman’s new song ‘True’ below.

The renowned film and TV composer, whose credits include Tim Burton’s Batman films, Good Will Hunting and The Simpsons, is gearing up to release his first non-soundtrack solo studio album since 1984’s ‘So-Lo’.

‘Big Mess’ is set for release on June 11 via ANTI- and Epitaph. The album was written and recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown last year and includes contributions from drummer Josh Freese, bassist Stu Brooks and guitarist Nili Brosh.

A Sarah Sitkin-directed video for Elfman’s new track ‘True’ has been released today (April 12), which you can see below.

“The video is an exploration of fractured identity, muffled through the lens of memory,” Sitkin explained in a statement.

“Danny is a central figure within the video, yet only in his reproduced likeness via prosthetics, masks and 3D printed body parts. I wanted to make a video that was gritty, unpolished and uncomfortable.”

‘Big Mess’ includes Elfman’s recent singles ‘Happy’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Love In The Time Of Covid’ and ‘Kick Me’, and you can see the tracklist for the album below.

Sorry True In Time Everybody Loves You Dance With The Lemurs Serious Ground Choose Your Side We Belong Happy Just A Human Devil Take Away Love In The Time Of COVID Native Intelligence Better Times Cruel Compensation Kick Me Get Over It Insects

Back in February it was confirmed that Elfman will reunite with director Sam Raimi to score the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel.

The pair first worked together on the 1990 film Darkman, before later working on Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004).