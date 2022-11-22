Dappled Cities return after five-year hiatus with surprise ‘Be Here’ EP

Sydney indie rock staples Dappled Cities are back after a five-year hiatus, releasing a surprise EP and announcing their first show in more than half a decade.

The band will play a homecoming show at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on January 20, where the band are set to showcase new material as well as cuts from across their five-album catalogue. Tickets are on sale now.

“In preparation for our return to the stage for the first time in what seems like an age, we wanted to give our fans a little gift,” the band said in a statement about the new EP, titled ‘Be Here’.

The three-track EP consists of music the band “made some deep time ago that we’re bringing to the light of day”, including a song titled ‘Geronimo’ which predates the band’s 2009 album ‘Zounds’. Listen below:

“After 25 years of making music, you would think a flame would die out or be pretty mild by now. But it just doesn’t,” the band continued in their statement. “Being together, in a room, with new songs bouncing off the walls, feels like the most incredible thing in the world – it feels like you get a whole new go at it. Lucky us.”

Dappled Cities formed in 1997, and were known as Dappled Cities Fly until they changed their name slightly a decade later. Debut album ‘A Smile’ arrived in 2004, followed by 2006’s ‘Granddance’, 2009’s ‘Zounds’ and 2012’s ‘Lake Air’. Their most recent full-length album, ‘|||||’, arrived in 2017.