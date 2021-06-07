D’Arcy Spiller announces new EP, ‘Disarray’, and tour dates

Melbourne singer-songwriter D’Arcy Spiller has announced the arrival of a new EP, ‘Disarray’, due out later this year.

The four-track record will be released on August 6 through Mushroom’s 100s + 1000s label. It will be Spiller’s second EP, following on from ‘Little Demons’ last year.

In addition to the EP announcement, Spiller has released the indie-rock single ‘K Karma’, co-written with Ali Barter and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson. The music video, directed by Madeleine Purdy, switches between scenes of Spiller in a dimly lit bar, in a photo booth, roaming through the city at night and in the back of a car.

Watch the clip below:

‘K Karma’ will join Spiller’s February single ‘Wolf Blood’, which the singer said was about “roaming alone and being a flower on the wall”.

“It’s about experiencing something that you no one else may understand or want to understand. It’s also about going through an experience to learn about yourself on a deeper level,” she said.

Spiller will be celebrating the release of ‘Disarray’ with a small handful of east coast tour dates in August. Tickets are on sale now.

D’Arcy Spiller’s ‘Disarray’ tracklist:

1. ‘Wolf Blood’

2. ‘In Another Life’

3. ‘Forgot Your Meds’

4. ‘K Karma’

D’Arcy Spiller’s ‘Disarray’ EP tour dates:

AUGUST

Friday 20 – Brisbane, O’Skulligans

Saturday 21 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Thursday 26 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Friday 27 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club