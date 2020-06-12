D’Arcy Spiller shares new single ‘What In Hell’ from debut EP

D’Arcy Spiller has shared a new single, entitled ‘What In Hell’, to celebrate the release of her debut EP ‘Little Demons’ today.

She’s also shared a sinister accompanying music video, directed by Marie Panguad, which sees Spiller skulk around rural Victoria at night in a vintage car. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Spiller said the new single was about “duality in the journey to self-discovery“.

“There are moments along the way, where we battle to ignore our inner truths, but eventually we find parts of ourselves we never knew existed,” she explained.

“The video expresses the internal struggle of balancing light and dark. There are darker undertones the universe tests us with, wanting us to give in.”

Spiller’s debut EP, ‘Little Demons’, features her breakout 2019 single ‘Cry All Night’, in addition to ‘Wildfire’ and ‘Deep Black Sea’, both released earlier this year. The singles saw her tour with Fergus James late last year, following two years of living between Sydney, Melbourne and Los Angeles.

Of the EP, Spiller said in a press release she wanted it to be “dark and beautiful”.

Advertisement

“[It’s] for everyone else who has those dark spots.”

The tracklist of D’arcy Spiller’s ‘Little Demons’ is: