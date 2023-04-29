Dark Mofo announces 2023 Night Mass program: Amnesia Scanner, Simona Castricum, dameeeela and more

Organisers of the Dark Mofo festival have announced the full line-up for this year’s Night Mass program – subtitled ‘Extasia’ for this edition – with the bill featuring heavyweight names like Amnesia Scanner, Simona Castricum and dameeeela.
The full itinerary sports a total of 66 acts, split between five shows held at multiple venues (spanning 13 stages) across nipaluna/Hobart. The designated precinct – dubbed District X – will hold 4,500 punters, with shows there running over the weekends of June 9-11 and 16-17.
Also featured on the line-up are the likes of Big Wett, Kinder, Moktar, Arcana, Jacqui Cunningham, ONYX, Liquid Nails, Bambii and Aya Gloomy. The full line-up for the program can be found below, with individualised itineraries available here (alongside tickets for all five shows).
Separate to the live music program, Extasia will boast a program of art installations and performances, cinema cabarets, arcades and tarot readings.
In a statement (per Concrete Playground), curator Mason Browne said: “Extasia embraces the notion of radical entropy and exultation; that primordial desire to assume a Dionysic state. We want the Night Mass audience to journey through it being surprised, delighted, disgusted, aroused and alarmed.”
The first details for year’s Dark Mofo was announced last October, with the line-up itself arriving back in March. International acts due to appear include Thundercat, Ethel Cain, Sleaford Mods, Trentemøller, HEALTH, Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo, Black Flag and Deafheaven.
The full line-up for Dark Mofo’s 2023 ‘Night Mass: Extasia’ program is:
Amnesia Scanner
Aqueerius
Arcana
Arunya Lee Olive
Axon Breeze
Aya Gloomy
Ayebatonye
Bambii
Big Wett
Brixx
Buzz Kull
CaucasianOpportunities
Claire O’Brien
CORIN
dameeeela
Dane Blacklock & The Preacher’s Daughter
Debby Friday
Desire Marea
Elisabeth Dixon
Eris & The Disciples
Estée Louder
Fabian B
IN2STELLAR
Jacqui Cunningham
JLaw
Joey Labeija
Kangding Ray
Kasimyn
Kinder
Laurel Halo
Lips Service
Liquid Nails
L$F
Mahne Frame
Makeda
Marie Davidson
Mobiletti Giradischi
Moktar
Ms Boogie
Nabihah Iqbal (DJ Set)
Nooriyah
OKENYO
ONYX
Our Carlson
Pelada
Prison Religion
Real Lies
SI Process
Simona Castricum
SMB8
Sote & Tarik Barri
SOVBLKPSSY
Stev Zar
Stormworm
Sveta
The Riot
Tjaka
Trophie
V
VACUUM
Varg2™
Violent Magic Orchestra
Vv Pete
Winternationale
WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT
¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
ZCluster
