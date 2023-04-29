Dark Mofo announces 2023 Night Mass program: Amnesia Scanner, Simona Castricum, dameeeela and more

Organisers of the Dark Mofo festival have announced the full line-up for this year’s Night Mass program – subtitled ‘Extasia’ for this edition – with the bill featuring heavyweight names like Amnesia Scanner, Simona Castricum and dameeeela.

The full itinerary sports a total of 66 acts, split between five shows held at multiple venues (spanning 13 stages) across nipaluna/Hobart. The designated precinct – dubbed District X – will hold 4,500 punters, with shows there running over the weekends of June 9-11 and 16-17.

Also featured on the line-up are the likes of Big Wett, Kinder, Moktar, Arcana, Jacqui Cunningham, ONYX, Liquid Nails, Bambii and Aya Gloomy. The full line-up for the program can be found below, with individualised itineraries available here (alongside tickets for all five shows).

Separate to the live music program, Extasia will boast a program of art installations and performances, cinema cabarets, arcades and tarot readings.

In a statement (per Concrete Playground), curator Mason Browne said: “Extasia embraces the notion of radical entropy and exultation; that primordial desire to assume a Dionysic state. We want the Night Mass audience to journey through it being surprised, delighted, disgusted, aroused and alarmed.”

The first details for year’s Dark Mofo was announced last October, with the line-up itself arriving back in March. International acts due to appear include Thundercat, Ethel Cain, Sleaford Mods, Trentemøller, HEALTH, Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo, Black Flag and Deafheaven.

The full line-up for Dark Mofo’s 2023 ‘Night Mass: Extasia’ program is:

Amnesia Scanner

Aqueerius

Arcana

Arunya Lee Olive

Axon Breeze

Aya Gloomy

Ayebatonye

Bambii

Big Wett

Brixx

Buzz Kull

CaucasianOpportunities

Claire O’Brien

CORIN

dameeeela

Dane Blacklock & The Preacher’s Daughter

Debby Friday

Desire Marea

Elisabeth Dixon

Eris & The Disciples

Estée Louder

Fabian B

IN2STELLAR

Jacqui Cunningham

JLaw

Joey Labeija

Kangding Ray

Kasimyn

Kinder

Laurel Halo

Lips Service

Liquid Nails

L$F

Mahne Frame

Makeda

Marie Davidson

Mobiletti Giradischi

Moktar

Ms Boogie

Nabihah Iqbal (DJ Set)

Nooriyah

OKENYO

ONYX

Our Carlson

Pelada

Prison Religion

Real Lies

SI Process

Simona Castricum

SMB8

Sote & Tarik Barri

SOVBLKPSSY

Stev Zar

Stormworm

Sveta

The Riot

Tjaka

Trophie

V

VACUUM

Varg2™

Violent Magic Orchestra

Vv Pete

Winternationale

WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

ZCluster

