Dark Mofo criticised over plans to soak British flag in Indigenous blood for art project

Dark Mofo festival has come under fire after asking Indigenous peoples to donate blood for an anti-colonial art project.

Union Flag, a project by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra, is set to feature the Union Jack immersed in the blood of those native to territories colonised by Britain.

This week, Dark Mofo put a call out to First Nations peoples residing in Australia, asking them to “donate a small amount of blood to the artwork”. A social media post about the project featured an image with the words “we want your blood” over a red background.

Once completed, organisers plan to display the flag as part of the Tasmanian festival’s 2021 iteration, currently set for June.

Musicians Kira Puru and Briggs, who are of Māori and Indigenous Australian descent respectively, led criticisms of the proposed artwork and the festival’s post.

“We already gave enough blood,” Briggs commented on Instagram.

Puru added that Dark Mofo’s request was “unacceptable”, saying that she “really thought this particular festival would be better than that”.

“What a way to reveal that there are no First Nations folks in your curatorial/consulting teams,” Kira Puru wrote.

“White people further capitalising on the literal blood of First Nations people. Are you fucking kidding?”

Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre’s Nala Mansell told the ABC that while she understood the artwork’s educational potential, she disagreed with the festival’s request for Indigenous blood.

“I think Aboriginal people have had a lot of blood spilt over the last 200 years,” she said.

“I understand the idea of blood on the flag, but I’m not sure if it’s appropriate to be calling for Aboriginal people to be donating blood when we have already had enough blood spilt as it is.

“I just think there might be other ways of signifying the blood that was spilt without having to ask Aboriginal people to do so.”

NME has contacted Dark Mofo for comment and will update this article accordingly.