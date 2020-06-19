Dark Mofo release merch with cancelled 2020 lineup

Tasmanian festival Dark Mofo have released its first ever offering of retail merch, with a hint of the extensive list of acts that were set to play the ill-fated 2020 event.

The merch, a hoodie with the words ‘Dark Mofo’ across the front, features eight separate columns of acts booked on the 2020 lineup with a red cross through each name.

However, it seems that the attempts to obscure the names were poorly done on purpose as some of them remain legible.

For example, it looks like some of acts that were set to play the event included Angel Olsen, 100 gecs, ARCA, Midnight Oil, Moses Sumney, Every Time I Die, SOPHIE, Mykki Blanco and more.

This piece of merch commemorating the festival’s “darkest year yet” will set you back $66.66 AUD.

It was previously announced that Bon Iver would be playing Dark Mofo 2020 in conjunction with his 2020 Australian tour, in support of his latest album ‘i,i’ but that was also cancelled. His Australian shows have been rescheduled to 2021, but organisers of Dark Mofo have said that it’s unlikely he’ll be appearing on their 2021 lineup.

Upon revealing the news of the festival’s cancellation, Dark Mofo organiser David Walsh said “We’re killing Dark Mofo for the year.

“I know that will murder an already massacred tourism environment, but I feel like I have no choice (hint: that means I have a choice).”