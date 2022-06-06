Darren Hayes shares vulnerable new single ‘Poison Blood’

Content warning: This article discusses depression and suicide.

Darren Hayes has shared his third solo single for the year, a raw and vulnerable cut titled ‘Poison Blood’.

Contrasting the high-energy electro-pop of previous singles ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’ and ‘Do You Remember?’, the former Savage Garden frontman’s latest is much slower and more atmospheric, with the singer-songwriter opening up about his history of depression and suicidal ideation.

Advertisement

“And it’s not that I don’t want to live / it’s the pain that I wish I could kill,” Hayes sings above a bed of shimmering synth pads. “All the times that I wanted to die / I made a choice I was gonna survive.”

Listen below:

“‘Poison Blood’ is a song about choosing to stay when everything else in your life is telling you to leave,” Hayes said in a statement. “I have a family history of depression and suicide and I talk openly about my own diagnosis in the hope that I might inspire someone who is struggling to seek help, as I have proudly done many times throughout my life.

“I describe my depression as a blessing, a gift and a curse all at once. I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy and yet I’m aware I am a deeply sensitive person, and that my unique brain allows me to feel depths of emotions that many people don’t experience.

“So I have learned to use those moments to channel melodies and stories that I hope are so real and so relatable they might reach someone else who is in pain, like me, and remind them to stay, like I choose to, every single day.”

Advertisement

In January next year, Hayes will kick off his first Australian tour in over a decade, playing shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Commemorating two and a half decades since Hayes rose to prominence with Savage Garden, the tour will see him performing hits from across the band’s catalogue, his solo career and more. Tickets are on sale now.

For help, support and advice, visit: