Darren Hayes shares frank statement about cancelling Gold Coast show: “It’s a strange time to be touring”

Darren Hayes has cancelled the Gold Coast date of his upcoming ‘Do You Remember?’ Australian tour, alongside a frank statement about the realities of touring the country at the moment.

The tour will kick off in late January 2023 in Perth before continuing to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane. It was set to conclude on February 12 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, but the show has now been scrapped after not enough tickets were sold. Ticketholders will be contacted directly by Ticketek regarding refunds.

“As many of you know, since Covid-19 the live concert industry has been incredibly challenged and touring has become a financial and logistical nightmare for many musicians. Sadly, my upcoming Australian tour has been severely impacted by those challenges,” Hayes wrote in a lengthy message to fans yesterday (December 14).

“Although my team and I agonized over the best way to try to make the numbers work, it became clear that although my promoter was ambitious in booking me into so many venues and large spaces, we simply hadn’t sold enough tickets overall to break even and that was putting the entire Australian leg of the tour in jeopardy unless we made some changes.”

Hayes added that it was suggested to him to cancel other cities or postpone the tour altogether, but that he “couldn’t live” with himself if he disrupted people’s plans in such a way.

“Usually when something like this happens, an artist will put out a polite, vague excuse like ‘scheduling conflicts’ or ‘unforeseen circumstances’ but I have too much respect for you to do that,” he continued. “I’ve always been truthful and this is the reality of the music industry in 2022.

“It’s a strange time to be touring. Covid seems to have affected touring markets [in] different ways. In the UK we had to add six more shows. Similarly in the USA, I’m about to add 4 more dates. For whatever reason this is the situation in Australia for many artists and we all have to evolve and adapt to these changing times.

“I love you folks,” Hayes concluded. “It pains me to have to disappoint anyone, especially those in my home state, but I hope you know we are working night and day to put on the best possible show. Bringing this music to you, live, after being away so long, is a dream come true and a dream worth fighting for.”

All other shows on Hayes tour are scheduled to go ahead as planned – tickets are on sale. The tour will mark Hayes’ first in his home country in more than a decade, and will celebrate 25 years since the singer-songwriter rose to fame with Savage Garden.

Hayes’ upcoming tour will also mark his first Australian shows since the release of his fifth solo album, ‘Homosexual’. The album arrived in October – more than a decade after previous album ‘Secret Codes and Battleships’ – and was previewed with singles like ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’, ‘Poison Blood’ and ‘All You Pretty Things’.