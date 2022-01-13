Daryl Braithwaite postpones shows due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Daryl Braithwaite has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the postponement of three Australian shows this weekend.

The former Sherbet frontman confirmed his diagnosis on Tuesday (January 11), telling fans in a Facebook post that he – as well as several members in his touring party – had been informed on their COVID-positive status that morning.

As a result, the remaining dates of Braithwaite’s solo shows for January – initially booked for Yamba (to go down tomorrow, Friday January 15), Moonee Beach (Saturday 15) and Kingscliff (Sunday 16) – have all been postponed. Braithwaite noted that more info on these shows would be released ASAP, with organisers “working hard to secure new dates”.

At the time of writing, Braithwaite is still due to embark on his tour with The Fabulous Caprettos – a supergroup rounded out by Russell Morris, Jack Jones (of Southern Sons fame) and Rai Thistlethwayte (of Thirsty Merc) – later this month. The run is slated to kick off in Casino next Thursday (January 20) and run through to March.

Braithwaite will pick back up on his own tour in February, with 15 dates – including appearances at this year’s St. Kilda Festival, Sunset Sounds and Great Southern Nights – booked between now and August. More details on that can be found on the singer-songwriter’s website.

Braithwaite’s most recent release was the June 2020 single ‘Love Songs’, which he noted at the time was originally written for Pink.