Daryl Braithwaite shares new single ‘Love Songs’ originally meant for P!nk

Daryl Braithwaite’s latest single ‘Love Songs’ was originally written for P!nk.

The former Sherbet singer shared the new song yesterday with a statement explaining the bizarre songwriting process. Braithwaite explained the song was sent to him by songwriter and old friend Michael Fatkin, who had worked on the track with LA-based writers Rozzi Crane and Charlie Synder.

“He wanted to know if I could forward it to my friend, ex-Sherbet manager Roger Davies. He wanted to see if P!nk would like it. I had it for two days and thought ‘My God, this sounds right up P!nk’s alley’,” Braithwaite wrote.

“I sent it to Roger on my phone and didn’t hear back. Weeks turned into a couple of months and eventually we ended up having lunch together – I asked what he thought of the song and he said he’d never received it.

“I had started playing it with my band and the reaction it got from audiences was really good. People at the gigs felt like they knew it by the second chorus.”

Davies relented, and told Braithwaite that ‘Love Songs’ suited him better than P!nk. The sugary new track certainly sounds like it was written for a younger person than the 71 year-old Braithwaite, with the refrain “I’ve been writing love songs since we broke up”. Listen to it below:

Braithwaite’s last studio album was ‘Forever The Tourist’ in 2013. He performed at the bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia earlier this year, alongside Queen with Adam Lambert, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk, and many more. The concert raised $9.5million for bushfire relief.