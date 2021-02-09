Dashboard Confessional announce livestream show for Valentine’s Day

Dashboard Confessional have announced a special livestreamed show for Valentine’s Day.

The Florida four-piece will broadcast a 19-song virtual set dubbed ‘Lonely Hearts & Lovers’ this coming Sunday (February 14).

Shot at Riverside Revival Church in Nashville, Tennessee in 4K ultra HD, the performance will mark frontman Chris Carrabba’s first live appearance since he sustained “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident last summer.

“I can’t explain what it felt like to get back in the room with my bandmates and play music again, Carrabba said. “This year has been hard for everyone and we all are missing each other more than ever.

“I know we can’t be together until it is safe for everyone to do so, but I miss hearing your voices, and seeing your faces. I’d be so pleased to see you…”

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the livestreamed concert from midnight on February 15 via the band’s official website. Ticketholders can replay the gig for 48 hours after the broadcast.

Dashboard Confessional had also planned to mark their 20th anniversary in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“Nearly a year ago, our 20 year celebration came to a halt when everyone’s lives were changed by Covid. Then, I was in an accident that left me worried that I would never be able to play music again, Carrabba said.

“I received so much kindness from people I know and people I don’t know. The kindness that I received from friends, family, and total strangers was incredible. Over the last 20 years, you have given me so much, and I am just so grateful.”

Following his accident last June, Carrabba told fans that his injuries were “severe but not life-threatening”.

“I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude,” he said. “I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”