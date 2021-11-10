Dashboard Confessional announce new album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’

Dashboard Confessional have announced the release of a new album called ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ – listen to its first single below.

The band’s first LP since 2018’s ‘Crooked Shadows’ is set to arrive on February 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

“Honesty was at the heart of the writing process, at the heart of the recording process, and at the heart of this collection of songs,” frontman Chris Carrabba said of the album.

“I had the rare opportunity to be unflinchingly honest. But I think I would have thought in the early days that that would be commonplace. Now, I realise it’s some kind of cycle within your life and there’s great personal reward in accepting that.”

News of the new album comes alongside its first single, ‘Here’s To Moving On’, an optimistic track that examines how the simplest of changes can give the most joy.

Carrabba said of the single: “I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat. Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces – it’s always you.”

You can listen to ‘Here’s To Moving On’ below:

Check out the tracklist for ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ below:

01. ‘Burning Heart’

02. ‘Everyone Else Is Just Noise’

03. ‘Here’s To Moving On’

04. ‘The Better Of Me’

05. ‘Southbound And Sinking’

06. ‘Sleep In’

07. ‘Me And Mine’

08. ‘Sunshine State’

09. ‘Pain Free In Three Chords’

10. ‘Young’

11. ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’

Last year, Carrabba sustained “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident.

Sharing a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed, the Carraba told fans: “My injuries were severe but not life-threatening.”

“I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”