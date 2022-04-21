Dates and cities announced for Listen Out and Listen In 2022

More details have emerged for the return of hip-hop and electronic touring festival Listen Out, as well as its Listen In spin-off, with dates and cities confirmed ahead of next week’s line-up announcement.

This year’s Listen Out events will be held in all four of its usual cities, starting off with Melbourne on September 23. It’ll move to Perth two days later on September 25, before taking place in Sydney and Brisbane on October 1 and 2, respectively.

Listen In – which is described by promotors as “a concentrated version of Listen Out”, sporting “a hand-picked selection of [artists performing on] the Listen Out tour” – will go down in Auckland, New Zealand on September 30, and in Adelaide on October 3.

Venues are yet to be confirmed, though details on those – as well as ticketing info – will land at 8am AEST next Tuesday (April 26), when the full line-up for both iterations of the festival will be announced. Promoters revealed earlier this month that Listen Out/In 2022 will boast a range of international artists, writing in a teaser: “2022 = dancing together IRL + international acts + F.U.N!”

Both events were cancelled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, promoters said they were eyeing a return in 2022, citing the “glacial pace of Australia’s COVID vaccination rollout and the likelihood of more lockdowns and border closures” as the reason for Listen Out/In’s 2021 cancellation. The festival had also been cancelled in 2020, marking the first time it hadn’t run since its inception in 2013.

Previous editions of Listen Out have featured a mix of local and international artists, with highlights including Flume, Slowthai, Young Franco, A$AP Rocky, Skrillex, Anderson.Paak and many more.

Music festivals are making a widespread comeback to Australia this year. Groovin The Moo is set to take place in Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo later this month, while the Byron Bay Bluesfest just wrapped up its first edition since 2019 (despite flooding in the festival site).

Dark Mofo will also take place in June, while Splendour In The Grass will take place in July.