Dates and venues for Laneway Festival 2023 have been revealed

Organisers of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival have taken to social media to announce the dates and venues for its 2023 iteration.

Beginning at Auckland’s Albert Park on Monday January 30, the touring festival will then head the Brisbane Showground on Saturday February 4. From there, it’ll roll through Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, before ending its run at Perth’s Wellington Square on Sunday February 12. Find all dates and locations below.

All events for next year’s festival will be open those aged 16 and above. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now, with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday September 27 at 11am AEST. Find those tickets here.

The line-up for Laneway 2023 is set to be announced this Wednesday (September 21).

WE'RE BACK! Laneway is coming back in 2023, with all cities 16+! Our best ever line-up will be revealed Wednesday morning. Register for the presale now for the chance to win the ultimate Laneway x @afterpay_au VIP experience for you + a friend: https://t.co/UivgW5yfMn 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CCZvG6xf6b — Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest) September 18, 2022

Laneway Festival missed its edition in 2022, confirming in February last year that it wouldn’t go ahead due to the reopening of Australia’s borders. At the time, touring festival teased “one of those very special Laneway line-ups” would be announced for its return.

The last time the festival went down was in 2020, just ahead of the onset of the global pandemic. It too commenced in Auckland, before hitting up Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle with its international headliners The 1975 (who pulled out of their Brisbane appearance at the last minute) and Charli XCX.

Laneway Festival 2023:

JANUARY

Monday 30 – Auckland, Albert Park

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, Brisbane Showgrounds

Sunday 5 – Sydney, Sydney Showground

Friday 10 – Adelaide, Bonython Park

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, The Park

Sunday 12 – Perth, Wellington Square