Daughter of Hip Hop legend Eric B dies in car crash

The daughter of Hip Hop legend Eric B has died after she was involved in a car crash in Connecticut on Sunday.

Erica Supreme Barrier, 28, sustained “serious injuries” in the crash and was pronounced dead on Monday evening (March 16).

She was driving northbound on 1-91 when her car stopped in the centre lane in the early hours of Sunday morning, as per a police report obtained by People.

A truck driven by a 28-year-old man then reportedly crashed into the back of Barrier’s Mini Cooper Countryman. The police report states that the truck driver “was uninjured as a result of the collision” and the “investigation is ongoing.”

Confirming her passing, Eric said: “She fought a valiant fight, however, we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. … Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.

“We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital.”

He added: “This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life, however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved.”

Eric, one half of the legendary duo Eric B & Rakim, subsequently shared a video on Instagram which showed his daughter joining him onstage during a performance.

Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family.This evening, his daughter Erica passed… Posted by Rakim on Monday, March 16, 2020

“My daughter Erica,” he says in the clip. “She thinks she’s my twin and my boss,” he jokes as the pair are seen standing together arm in arm.

Rakim also paid tribute on Facebook, writing: “Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family.”

He continued: “This evening, his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident. Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”

In his own tribute, LL Cool J added: “My love and condolences to you @therealdjericb. “Erica’s Mother and the rest of your family & Friends. May your daughter rest peacefully.”