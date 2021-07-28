Daughters Of Reykjavík share calcium-packed ‘Hot Milf Summer’ video

Daughters Of Reykjavík have dropped off their latest single, ‘Hot Milf Summer’ – you can watch the song’s video below.

The feminist hip-hop trailblazers’ new track comes after four of the nine members recently became mothers, which in turn inspired them to deliver an empowering message of motherhood.

“The song is an anthem written by hot mothers for hot mothers, as well as all fans of mothers in general,” members of the 9-piece rap collective formerly known as Reykjavíkurdætur said in a statement.

Arriving on the heels on last year’s ‘Soft Spot’ album, ‘Hot Milf Summer’ sees Daughters Of Reykjavík reunite with previous member Jóhanna Rakel (aka Stepmom), who is also a part of the Icelandic trio CYBER.

The track, which is the first preview of the collective’s forthcoming new EP, comes alongside a provocative new video that includes breast pumps, nudity, male models and “50 litres of breastmilk”.

You can watch the video for ‘Hot Milf Summer’ below:

Speaking about the accompanying video, the Daughters said they are “exploring the duality of motherhood: Madonna and the Whore, and how these dualities co-exist. Oh and the music video also features 50 litres of breastmilk. Whether it’s squirting, pouring, raining or spilling you can be sure that you’ll get wet one way or another.”

The collective, which includes a sex therapist, glacier guide, actor, gay night club owner, radio host, graphic designer, and sound engineer, will play Reeperbahn Festival in September and Iceland Airwaves in November. See the full list of dates below:

2021 Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

22 – 25 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

NOVEMBER

3 – 6 – Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavík

In a four-star review of ‘Soft Spot’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Whether they’re vengeful, horny, reflecting on youth or celebrating their sisterhood, the Icelandic eight-piece is never less than exhilarating.”