Dave announces new album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Dave has announced the release of his second album, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

The rapper, who released his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut ‘Psychodrama‘ in 2019, took to social media this evening (July 5) to share news of the new album and its artwork with fans.

Set to be released on July 23, the album’s announcement comes after Dave (real name David Orobosa Omoregie) last week teased a collaboration with Stormzy due to arrive on Friday (July 9).

While it wasn’t specified what the collaboration is, it’s likely the pair are teaming up on a new single. It will be Dave’s first since he dropped off a pair of surprise tracks, ‘Titanium’ and ‘Mercury’, back in April.

Up until tonight there had been no word on a follow-up to ‘Psychodrama’ except for Dave promising fans earlier this year that he would begin working on one after his holiday with Fredo.

“After this imma my second album I promise,” Dave captioned a series of photos from his vacation, which included some on a boat with his ‘Money Talks’ collaborator.

Prior to his recent surprise singles, Dave hadn’t released a solo track since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, however, he’s worked with Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts over the past 12 months.

Last September, Chunkz and Yung Filly revealed in a YouTube video that Dave had played them some of his new album at 2020’s Soccer Aid football match.

Meanwhile, Stormzy celebrated England’s 2–0 win over Germany in the UEFA Euros last week by attending an afterparty hosted by a stranger, making good on a promise he had made to the fan.

A video that’s since gone viral shows the rapper enjoying a beer with a group of revellers in one of their houses, after having reportedly promised he’d attend the post-match celebrations if England won while watching the game at London’s Boxpark last Tuesday (June 29).